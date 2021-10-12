Ensure uninterrupted power between 6pm and 7am, UP CM tells officials

LUCKNOW Amid the prevailing electricity crisis caused by coal shortage in thermal plants, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed energy department officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in villages and cities between 6pm and 7am.

“This is the festive period and it is necessary to provide uninterrupted power to people during night,” he said while holding a video conference with top energy department officials, divisional commissioners, DMs and ADGs here at his residence.

The CM also directed the UPPCL chairman to intensively review the availability of coal in the thermal plants and act accordingly.

Reviewing other related issues, Adityanath said though most consumers wanted to pay their electricity bills on time, incorrect bills often issued by the department caused harassment to them apart from adversely affecting revenue collection.

“Act tough against private bill collection agencies and even lodge FIRs against them and forfeit their security deposit, if they are found to issue incorrect bills to consumers,” the CM told officials.

Yogi Adityanath also directed UPPCL officials to bring a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) for consumers to pay their arrears in easy installments without having to pay interest on the principal amount. He said damaged transformers must be replaced within 48 hours in villages and 24 hours in cities.

He also directed officials to act quickly on the issue of providing subsidy to farmers and tube connections, for which farmers had applied, must be released in a time-bound manner without any delay.

Expressing concern over high line losses, the CM asked discom MDs to take appropriate steps to control losses to make distribution companies financially viable. He told them to fix feeder-wise accountability of the staff in this regard. He also asked the UPPC chairman to ensure daily review of line losses and power supply at his level.

