Entry into India sans papers: Ex-US soldier with 70-country travel history sent to judicial custody

Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against an American national for allegedly entering India without valid travel documents. Intelligence and security agencies said the man, who claimed to be an ex-US soldier and to have travelled to nearly 70 countries, has so far revealed no suspicious or anti-national links.

US national allegedly attempted illegal India-Nepal border crossing; agencies find no suspicious links so far (Sourced)

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The 36-year-old US national, identified as Jordan Brown, a resident of California, was apprehended late on July 11 during a joint operation by the 22nd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Sonauli police after he allegedly attempted to cross into Nepal through an unauthorised route in Maharajganj district without valid travel documents.

Maharajganj superintendent of police (SP), Shakti Mohan Awasthi, confirmed the arrest and said Brown was produced before a local court after legal formalities and sent to judicial custody.

Police have registered an FIR at Sonauli police station under Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, for allegedly entering India without valid documents.

Additional SP Siddharth said Brown told investigators that he had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he allegedly lost his passport. He later reached Sri Lanka by sea and entered India on November 2, 2025. Since then, he had been staying in Goa before allegedly attempting to travel to Nepal.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Brown allegedly tried to flee when security personnel stopped him for checking near the India-Nepal border. During the search, SSB personnel recovered ₹31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession, but no passport, visa or other travel documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Brown allegedly tried to flee when security personnel stopped him for checking near the India-Nepal border. During the search, SSB personnel recovered ₹31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession, but no passport, visa or other travel documents. {{/usCountry}}

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Sources said multiple central intelligence and security agencies questioned Brown following his arrest. While no immediate security concern has emerged during the interrogation, officials said they are independently verifying every claim he made.

“The questioning has not revealed any immediate security concern or suspicious links at this stage. However, agencies are independently verifying his identity, travel history, previous visits to different countries and the circumstances in which he entered India,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity.

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Investigators are also examining Brown’s purpose for visiting India and the reason behind his alleged attempt to cross into Nepal through an unauthorised route instead of designated immigration channels.

Officials said forensic examination of electronic devices and scrutiny of items recovered from his possession are underway. The seized articles include a mobile phone, Nepalese currency, religious books, an AI translator device, a Chinese passport, a diary, a wristwatch and other personal belongings. Immigration authorities and central agencies are coordinating to verify the authenticity of the recovered documents and reconstruct his travel itinerary.

Earlier reports suggested Brown claimed during questioning that he had previously served in the US Navy and Special Forces, had travelled to nearly 70 countries and had reached India after visiting Bali. Officials said these claims are also being independently verified and no conclusions have been drawn so far.

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Security agencies are examining whether Brown’s alleged attempt to cross the India-Nepal border was solely an immigration violation or whether any other motive was involved. Officials maintained that no material indicating a larger security threat has surfaced so far, though inquiries will continue until all aspects of his background, travel history and movements are verified.

Caption: American national Jordan Brown in police custody after being arrested for allegedly attempting to cross the India-Nepal border through an unauthorised route in Maharajganj.