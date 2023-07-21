Equip 2.93 lakh teachers with tablets: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued directives to equip 2.93 lakh primary and upper primary school teachers with tablets.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)

“The process of procurement of tablets must be transparent. By September next year, this work should be finished and teachers must also be trained how to use the device,” the chief minister said while reviewing the progress of various schemes of the basic education department.

The tablets will have pre-loaded information about government programmes and initiatives.

Yogi Adityanath stressed on upgrading resources for primary and upper primary school teachers across the state to make them efficient in digital learning.

In the meeting, it was also decided to launch ‘Operation Kayakalp 2.0’ for augmenting infrastructure in government-run primary and upper primary schools.

Besides, Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya composite schools will be set up in each district. Initially, it will be a pilot project and one school in each of the 75 districts will be developed.

The chief minister also issued directives to demolish dilapidated buildings of schools and transfer children to nearby schools.

It was also decided to expedite renovation work of secondary schools under the Project Alankar. This renovation work would be done in government as well as funded non-government schools with the help of school management concerned.

