Lucknow’s Era varsity diagnostic van to help rural folk

Doctors' consultancy, pathology and X-ray facility will be available in the mobile medical van launched by Era University on Monday. The van shall traverse rural areas.

The van was flagged off by principal secretary, medical education, Alok Kumar.

“The van will focus upon people who are unable to visit hospitals for any reason. With diagnostic facilities, patients will be getting proper lines of treatment,” said Prof Abbas Ali Mahdi, vice-chancellor, Era University.

“The van has been designed to provide reports immediately. The medical staff travelling with the van will give the line of treatment and all this in a short time,” said Zaw Ali Khan, additional director, Era University.

“The van will help people in knowing about diseases that trouble them at an early stage. This will ensure they start treatment at an early stage, as delay in diagnosis and treatment aggravates the problem,” said Dr Farzana Mahdi of the university.

In case the medical staff finds anything major in diagnosis reports or needs better opinion, the medical staff will transfer the patient details and reports to the control room at Era University. Here, specialists will check reports and details to give a specialist opinion.

