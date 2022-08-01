‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral

A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media.

The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through registered post on Monday, her father Vishal Dubey, a lawyer, confirmed.

“My name is Kirti Dubey, I study in Class 1. You have increased prices immensely. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have become costly, the price of Maggi has also increased. When I ask for a pencil, my mother beats me. What shall I do? Other students steal my pencil,” she said in her letter written in Hindi, addressed to “Pradhan Mantri”.

Kirti said she was upset at being returned from a shop where she had gone to buy a Maggi noodles packet. When her mother asked her to complete a multiplication table, she chose to write to the Prime Minister instead.

“I was not given Maggie as I had only five rupees. The shopkeeper asked for seven rupees,” she said.

Vishal Dubey said his daughter was annoyed after her mother scolded her for regularly asking for a pencil, so she penned her thoughts.

“I have sent the letter to PMO through registered post; my daughter wanted it to reach Modiji and she wants to hear from him, too,” he said.

Subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Chibramau, Ashok Kumar said he hasn’t been given the letter and if it comes to him, he will forward it to where the sender wants it to reach.

