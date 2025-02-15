Eviction drive on encroached land near Balu Adda on hold

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has put its eviction drive on hold after facing challenges in reclaiming 2.59 lakh sq ft of nazul land near Balu Adda and the 1090 intersection in the state capital. Despite multiple attempts by the authority to clear encroachments, hundreds of families continue to occupy the land, complicating the process. A board installed by LDA on the land at Balu Adda in Lucknow on Friday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Officials have submitted a report on the encroachers living on the land, detailing their duration of stay and origin of the families. However, vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar found several crucial details missing and ordered a revised report with updated information, according to LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava.

The LDA had earlier demolished unauthorized shops on the land to prevent commercial activities. However, encroachers returned and resumed their businesses. In response, the authority reinforced the new fencing and installed warning boards to deter further encroachments from the demolished portion of the land.

Srivastava stated that the final eviction process would commence only after authorities determine a plan for the displaced families living there. He added that LDA will also collect Aadhaar details of these people to verify their identities and assess their legal standing.

Another LDA official, Sanjay Singh, emphasised that the land, originally leased to a private agency for 90 years in 1987, had been embroiled in legal disputes for years. The prolonged litigation prevented a complete reclamation of the government-owned property, complicating LDA’s efforts.

Authorities remain firm on reclaiming the land, but acknowledge the need for a structured approach to resettling the affected families. Once the revised report is submitted and reviewed, the LDA is expected to take decisive action to clear the encroachments permanently.