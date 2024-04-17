Ex-lawmaker Dhananjay Singh’s close aide shot dead in Jaunpur

LUCKNOW Former Jaunpur lawmaker Dhananjay Singh’s aide and former private gunner, Anish Khan, 40, was shot dead in full public view by three unidentified assailants in Jaunpur on Tuesday evening. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, said police. The assailants fired at Khan after a short conversation and fled from the scene. (Pic for representation)

A senior official said the incident took place when Khan was going to the market near his native village, Rithi, under Sikrara police station limits around 7.30pm. The crime scene was around 2km from Dhananjay Singh’s house in Bansafa village.

The assailants fired at Khan after a short conversation and fled from the scene. Locals informed the cops about the incident and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The official said the identities of the assailants were yet to be ascertained while police deployment had been intensified in the area. The deceased’s family members informed that Khan had left the job of gunner a few months ago and was engaged in some other work.

Dhananjay Singh’s media in-charge, Ashok Singh, informed that Anish Khan remained associated with the former MP for a long time and was his supporter. He said Khan used to be with the former MP in every election and look after work at the booth level.

SP (Jaunpur) AP Sharma rushed to the spot after the incident. He said proper deployment of police had been done in the locality sensing the gravity of the incident during poll period.