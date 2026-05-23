Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said labourers are the biggest force behind the state's economy and progress. He asserted that ensuring dignity, safety, quality education, and better employment opportunities for workers, youth, and weaker sections remains the government's top priority.

Expand Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana across UP: Adityanath to officials

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Reviewing various schemes and proposed plans of the Labour and Employment Department, the chief minister directed officials to expand the Bal Shramik Vidya Yojana to all 75 districts of the state with new provisions.

He said no child should be deprived of education due to economic compulsions and instructed officials to launch special drives in child labour-affected areas to connect children with schools and strengthen their rehabilitation process.

Adityanath asked officials to prepare a skill development roadmap for such children, with the private sectors' cooperation. Officials said under the scheme, launched in 2020, working children aged 8 to 18 are enrolled in schools and provided financial assistance.

Currently, the scheme operates in 20 districts.

Describing the 'Sevamitra Vyavastha' as an innovative model for employment and public convenience, the chief minister said technology-driven systems create new opportunities for youth and skilled workers.

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{{^usCountry}} The system, operational since 2021, enables citizens to access domestic services through a mobile app, website or call centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system, operational since 2021, enables citizens to access domestic services through a mobile app, website or call centre. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the portal currently has 1,097 service providers, 5,049 Sevamitras and 54,747 skilled workers registered. Adityanath encouraged the use of the Sevamitra system in government departments as per requirement, saying it would enhance transparency and create employment opportunities at the local level.

Praising institutional reforms in the Labour Department, the chief minister said balancing an industry-friendly environment with workers' welfare is an important part of the government's policy.

Officials said 32,583 factories have been registered in the state so far.

While the number stood at 14,176 till March 2017, as many as 18,407 new factories were registered after April 2017.

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In the financial year 2025-26 alone, 4,860 factories were registered.

The chief minister directed officials to systematically develop the proposed labour facilitation centres, or "Labour Addas," in all industrial cities for construction workers. These centres should function not merely as gathering points for labourers, but as comprehensive labour assistance and facilitation hubs, he said.

He also stressed the need for safe and organised housing facilities for workers coming from other regions.

Adityanath termed the proposed industrial workers' training institute and hostel scheme in Kanpur an important initiative towards skill development.

Calling employment generation one of the government's highest priorities, the chief minister said youth in the state should get opportunities at the local, national and global levels. Officials informed the meeting that the Uttar Pradesh Rozgar Mission, constituted in July 2025, is working to facilitate employment opportunities for youth in India and abroad.

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The mission has also received a recruitment agency licence from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Through employment programmes organised in Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur, 27,555 youths have been selected, including 2,300 for overseas employment, officials said.

During 2025-26, employment opportunities were provided to 3,74,776 candidates through 3,030 job fairs and campus placement programmes across the state, while 6,80,469 youths participated in 4,873 career counselling programmes, the meeting was informed.

The chief minister directed that job fairs should not remain mere formal events but be linked to industries' demand and youth capabilities.

He also asked officials to connect them with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Industrial and Employment Zone.

Officials said employment possibilities have been identified in countries, including Germany, Japan and Slovakia. Agreements have also been signed to start language training programmes in Japanese, German and English, they said. The chief minister directed that the Employment Department be developed into a modern, digital system, strengthening AI-based services and online counselling systems on the Rozgar Sangam portal to align with future requirements.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.