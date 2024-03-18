Expect hot, dry weather on Holi: IMD

The upcoming Holi weekend is likely to be the hottest Lucknow has experienced so far this year, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the week, daily temperatures will rise by a couple of degrees, it said. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures the city recorded were 32 degrees and 14 degrees (Deepak Gupta/File)

On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures the city recorded were 32 degrees and 14 degrees Celsius. By the weekend, mercury might rise up to 34 or 35 degrees, said Mohd Danish, Met in-charge in Lucknow. “No weather disturbances are expected, and the rise in temperature also points to normal and expected patterns. It will be clear, partly cloudy skies, but no rain or drop in temperature will be experienced on these days,” he said, adding that the maximum relative humidity was expected to be at 70% in the period.

He further said that similar temperatures will be recorded in southern parts of the state as well, indicating that summer is well and truly starting to set in. Most of UP has been experiencing temperatures between 30 - 33 degrees Celsius, with only Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly and Kanpur city still registering below 30 degrees.