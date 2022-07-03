Expect rain in Lucknow today, says weather man
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies and rain/thundershowers in some areas of the state capital on Sunday. The forecast for the state is rain at isolated places over West UP and at a few places with lightning and thunderstorms over east UP.
Some parts of the state capital experienced a spell of rain early on Saturday morning. In UP, Kanpur got 47 mm rain in the last 24 hours, Bareilly 37.4 and Ballia 28.4 mm.
Across UP, the day temperature remained much below the 40-degree-Celsius mark. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 31.8 and 27.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Jhansi was the hottest with 38.1 degrees Celsius, Najibabad 37, Ballia 35, Kanpur 34.6 degrees Celsius.
The southwest monsoon covered the entire country on Saturday against the normal date of July 6, according to the special daily weather report. Uttar Pradesh, as a whole, has a rain deficit of 47% this monsoon season, having received 56.3 mm rainfall only.
