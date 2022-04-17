Experts stress on Ayush to buttress health care at meet

The significance of the traditional medicine system has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and its use has expanded globally, said experts at the two-day international conference on Ayush in public health, including Covid-19 management, which began on Saturday.

“The Covid-19 pandemic challenged healthcare systems globally on the issue of immunity. The issue was to strengthen the health care system,” PK Seth, president of the Jeevaniya Society said, while addressing the session online.

He said, “Modern medicine helped but with limitations in immunity, mental health, and wellbeing, there were challenges. Here the holistic approach of Ayush helped.”

The virtual conference was organised by Jeevaniya Society. Dr NN Mehrotra, secretary, Jeevaniya Society said that currently, the Ayush budget is 3 -4% of the healthcare budget which has an impact upon research and development. “With budgetary constraints, R&D becomes inadequate. Integration of systems is OK but we can’t copy systems, and hence, research and development of the Ayush wing is important.”

Ashok Varshney, organising secretary of the Arogya Bharti, said that the pandemic has brought about few important points including health awareness among people. “There is no pill for every ailment and the preventive aspect of health care too is as significant as others. These points have gained importance and people are now more aware about them,” said Varshney, a biochemist by qualification.

Arun Jain, an industrialist, said, “If different medical systems do not see eye-to-eye and look in different directions, it creates complexities.”

Experts delivered lectures on different topics during the scientific sessions regarding education and research in Ayush.