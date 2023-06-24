UPRTOU BEd, BEd (spl edu) entrance application date extended
The application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University's BEd and BEd (special education) entrance exam has been extended to June 30, with an error modification period from July 1 to 10. Admit cards can be downloaded from July 22, and the exam is scheduled for August 5, with results published on August 12.
The date of application for Bachelor of Education (BEd) and BEd (special education) entrance examination, 2023-24, of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj has been extended to June 30. It was June 24 earlier.
The decision was taken by the vice chancellor of the lone state open university of Uttar Pradesh Prof Seema Singh on the demand of many aspirants. Now, the candidates who could not fill in the form earlier will get an opportunity to appear in the entrance examination.
Prof PK Pandey, coordinator of BEd and BEd (special education) entrance examination committee, said now the date of online registration, application and fee payment, including late fee, had been extended. Along with this, according to the new system, the error modification period in the online application has been fixed from July 1 to July 10, 2023.
He said from July 22, the admit cards for the entrance examination can be downloaded from the university website. The probable date of the entrance examination has been fixed as August 5, 2023. The publication of the result will be displayed on the university website on August 12.