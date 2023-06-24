UPRTOU BEd, BEd (spl edu) entrance application date extended

The date of application for Bachelor of Education (BEd) and BEd (special education) entrance examination, 2023-24, of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj has been extended to June 30. It was June 24 earlier. A view of the entrance gate of UPRTOU. (HT file)

The decision was taken by the vice chancellor of the lone state open university of Uttar Pradesh Prof Seema Singh on the demand of many aspirants. Now, the candidates who could not fill in the form earlier will get an opportunity to appear in the entrance examination.

Prof PK Pandey, coordinator of BEd and BEd (special education) entrance examination committee, said now the date of online registration, application and fee payment, including late fee, had been extended. Along with this, according to the new system, the error modification period in the online application has been fixed from July 1 to July 10, 2023.

He said from July 22, the admit cards for the entrance examination can be downloaded from the university website. The probable date of the entrance examination has been fixed as August 5, 2023. The publication of the result will be displayed on the university website on August 12.