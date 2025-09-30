Ex-UP minister Gayatri Prajapati attacked in Lucknow jail, injured

Incarcerated former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapati was reportedly injured after he was attacked by another prisoner at hospital inside the Lucknow district jail here on Tuesday evening, confirmed senior jail officials. Former minister Gayatri Prajapati suffered some cuts in the head but no major injury, said police. (HT file)

Sharing further details, Lucknow jail superintendent RK Jaiswal said the incident took place when the prisoner identified as one Vishwas was doing cleaning at the jail hospital at around 6.30 pm. He said Vishwas got annoyed when the former minister hurled abuses while he refused to give him water.

The jail superintendent said the accused attacked the former minister on his head with an iron stick lying nearby. He said Prajapati suffered some cuts in the head but no major injury. As per Jaiswal, the former minister was undergoing treatment at the jail hospital.

He said the attacker was being further interrogated about the incident and a police complaint will be logged against him. Prajapati had returned to jail from Balrampur hospital only 25 days ago after staying there for over 10 months.

He was the mining minister during the Samajwadi Party government between 2012-2017. He has been in jail since March 2017 after a woman had lodged an FIR of gang rape against him and his associates in 2016 at Gautampalli police station of Lucknow.