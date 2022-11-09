Faculty recruitment: Seven Allahabad University depts get 77 teachers

Allahabad University (AU) has recruited 77 teachers for six of its social sciences and botany departments. Some of these departments saw new appointments after two decades or more.

Public relations officer (PRO) Prof Jaya Kapur said, “A meeting of the Executive Council was held today (Wednesday) and the appointments of 77 new teachers to seven departments were approved. The departments include Ancient History, Education, Sociology, Political Science, Botany and Gandhian and Peace Studies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sealed envelopes, containing recommendations of the selection committees for the recruitment, were formally opened during the meeting of the Executive Council — the apex decision-making body of AU — on Wednesday.

Also, the envelope for the recruitment of teachers in the unreserved category in the English department was also opened, she added.

The envelopes for the general category recruitment for the English department had remained sealed as the matter was sub-judice whereas appointments for other categories had already been made.

The department-wise appointments include 15 assistant professors and six associate professors for Ancient History, three assistant professors for Sociology, 15 assistant professors and four associate professors for Political Science, 12 assistant professors and two associate professors for Education, 14 assistant professors and three associate professors for Botany and two assistant professors for Gandhian.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the envelopes for the department of English and Modern European Language, which were refrained from being opened by the orders of Allahabad High Court, were opened by Registrar before the EC members in compliance with the new orders of Allahabad High Court dated October 12, 2022, said the PRO.

She further added that three teachers were appointed as assistant professors in the department.

Also, the promotion of some faculty members was approved during the executive council meeting.

Further, it has been apprised to the council members that the appointments to the departments of Ancient History were made after a gap of 34 years, Political Science after 18 years and Education and Sociology departments after nine years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Likewise, the department of Botany got new faculty members after 26 years.

“With this, the vice chancellor has made 240 appointments in 20 departments in a little less than two years... The promotions of existing non-teaching staff and appointment of personnel against vacant non-teaching posts has also been initiated with the entrance test for Group A and B posts that was held on November 6,” said the PRO.