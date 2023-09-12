Fake army colonel held in U.P.’s Meerut for duping unemployed youths

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police here has arrested a man who impersonated as an army colonel for luring the unemployed youth and issuing them fake appointment letters. The STF raided the residence of fake colonel DS Chauhan at Kaserubuxer area of Ganga Nagar police station in Meerut on Monday and arrested him. The accused, whose real name is Satyapal Singh Yadav, hails from Bulandshahr district.

Satyapal Singh Yadav who posed himself as Col DS Chauhan.. (Sourced)

ASP, STF, Brijesh Singh said that arrested man’s two sons Rajat Yadav and Prashant Yadav are also involved in the illegal activities. “They were not found at home during the raid and efforts are under way to arrest them,” said ASP added. The STF also recovered 8 identity cards, 2 mobile phones, 5 rubber stamps, 1 printer, 5 joining letters and 38 speed posts slips from the place.

On Tuesday, the STF registered a case against Satyapal Singh Yadav and his sons under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 171 and 120b of the IPC with Ganganagar police station. As per a communique from the STF, the team came across one Sunil during the raid. He alleged that the fake colonel made and his sister poorer by ₹16 lakh in the name of providing them recruitment in the army.

The arrested accused said he retired as a driver from the army in 2003. Later, he started duping people posing himself as colonel Chauhan. The impostor admitted that his two sons and he used to demand ₹7 to 9 lakh from a person for their recruitment. They had been in this illegal activity since 2016.

Earlier, a case under sections 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC was registered against his sons with Inchauli police station of Meerut in 2019 in which he was also made an accused.

