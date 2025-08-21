‘Fake’ FIRs against Cong workers: “Nyay Yoddhas” to give legal aid to ‘victims’, says Ajay Rai

Alleging that fake cases were being lodged against his party workers for raising their voice for suppressed people in the state, UP Congress chief Ajay Rai on Thursday announced a legal initiative to counter it. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 21. (HT photo)

“Party workers are facing bogus FIRs whenever they raise a voice for suppressed people, minorities, SC/ST and their rights. We will now counter all such FIRs with our Nyay Yoddhas in all 36 tehsils across the state,” said Rai at a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here.

“The BJP government is lodging fake cases for speaking the truth and opposing the government’s anti-people policy. Nyay Yoddhas will provide legal justice to the victims of government dictatorship,” he claimed. The training of Nyay Yoddhas will begin August 23, the UPCC chief said.

“We will work to further intensify the movement of our leader Rahul Gandhi and the corrupt model of the poll panel. We will expose the rigging in the voter list and provide legal aid to those whose names are being deleted,” Rai further claimed.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee legal cell coordinator Asif Rizvi and chairman Nitin Kumar Mishra, media cell vice chairman Manish Srivastava besides party spokesperson Sachin Rawat were also present on the occasion.

“The government has filed about 1,719 cases against Congress workers in the entire state,” Rizvi alleged. On the issue of fertiliser in the state, Ajay Rai alleged, “The fertiliser meant for farmers of Uttar Pradesh is being smuggled to Nepal and the government is involved in this smuggling.”