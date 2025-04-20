Fam trip to boost eco-tourism, attract global visitors to U.P.

With an aim to boost eco-tourism and attract global visitors to the state, the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board will host an international familiarisation trip (Fam Trip) from April 22 to 30. Tourism professionals from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Australia, and India will tour major eco-tourism and cultural destinations across the state, including Chambal Safari, Dudhwa National Park, and Varanasi. Tourism professionals from various countries will visit sites across the state. (For representation only)

The initiative aims to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical heritage to international tour operators and media. The goal is to strengthen the state’s position on the global tourism map and promote sustainable tourism, officials said.

The trip will begin in Agra with visits to Bateshwar and Chambal Safari. Delegates will then head to Kannauj to attend a workshop on traditional perfume-making. The itinerary includes stops at Dudhwa National Park, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, before the delegation arrives in Lucknow for a taste of the city’s heritage, chikankari craftsmanship, and local cuisine, an official statement said.

In Prayagraj, the group will explore Sangam, historic sites, and undertake a farm stay at Planters Bungalow. The trip will conclude in Kashi (Varanasi) with visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ganga Aaarti, and local art hubs.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said that the delegation comprises tour operators, travel writers, and journalists whose reports and social media outreach are expected to bring global attention to U.P’s eco-tourism potential.