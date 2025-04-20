Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fam trip to boost eco-tourism, attract global visitors to U.P.

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 20, 2025 10:06 PM IST

The initiative aims to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical heritage to international tour operators and media. The goal is to strengthen the state’s position on the global tourism map and promote sustainable tourism, officials said.

With an aim to boost eco-tourism and attract global visitors to the state, the Uttar Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board will host an international familiarisation trip (Fam Trip) from April 22 to 30. Tourism professionals from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Australia, and India will tour major eco-tourism and cultural destinations across the state, including Chambal Safari, Dudhwa National Park, and Varanasi.

Tourism professionals from various countries will visit sites across the state. (For representation only)
Tourism professionals from various countries will visit sites across the state. (For representation only)

The initiative aims to showcase Uttar Pradesh’s natural beauty, cultural richness, and historical heritage to international tour operators and media. The goal is to strengthen the state’s position on the global tourism map and promote sustainable tourism, officials said.

The trip will begin in Agra with visits to Bateshwar and Chambal Safari. Delegates will then head to Kannauj to attend a workshop on traditional perfume-making. The itinerary includes stops at Dudhwa National Park, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, before the delegation arrives in Lucknow for a taste of the city’s heritage, chikankari craftsmanship, and local cuisine, an official statement said.

In Prayagraj, the group will explore Sangam, historic sites, and undertake a farm stay at Planters Bungalow. The trip will conclude in Kashi (Varanasi) with visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ganga Aaarti, and local art hubs.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said that the delegation comprises tour operators, travel writers, and journalists whose reports and social media outreach are expected to bring global attention to U.P’s eco-tourism potential.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Fam trip to boost eco-tourism, attract global visitors to U.P.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On