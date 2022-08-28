Family alleges newborn’s face eaten by animal; probe ordered

Local administration in Gonda and the health department have begun a probe after family members of a newborn, who died shortly after birth at a government hospital, alleged that “half of the face of the child was eaten by an animal”, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, tweeted about the incident and ordered a probe.

“Taking cognizance of the viral news on the media regarding the suspicious death of a newborn in CHC, Mujehna in Gonda, a team including the chief medical officer (CMO) has reached the spot and is investigating. A report will be submitted by evening, and action will be taken against the guilty,” Pathak tweeted.

According to the police, Saira Bano, wife of Siraj Ahmed, a resident of village panchayat Bachhaipur under Dhanepur police station, was admitted to the Mujehna community health centre at around 10 pm on Saturday with labour pain. On Sunday, at around 3 am, the woman gave birth to a boy, whose breathing was weak.

The hospital staff on duty shifted the newborn to another ward, saying that the child needed oxygen support. The family members were asked to move out.

According to the allegation made by the family, the hospital staff informed them in the morning that the newborn had died. “When we saw the body of the child, a part of his face was eaten by some animal,” read the police complaint.

Dhanepur police station’s station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Gupta said that the woman’s brother Mohd Harun has demanded action, accusing the hospital staff on night duty of negligence. SHO said after the written complaint by Harun, legal action has been initiated in the matter.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Ujjwal Kumar formed a two-member committee to investigate the matter. The CMO has also been included in the committee. “This is a very serious incident, and strict action will be taken against the guilty after getting the matter investigated,” the DM said.

Meanwhile, CMO Dr Rashmi Verma has also constituted a two-member investigation team at her level and called for an immediate report.

“The CHC staff had handed over the dead body to the family. They came back after some time, claiming that the body has been eaten by an animal. A post-mortem examination was being done, and a three-member team was also probing the entire matter,” said Dr AK Verma, additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Gonda.

Samajwadi Party hit out at the state government over the incident. “This is the shameful and horrific condition of government hospitals under Yogi (chief minister Yogi Adityanath). What do people do and where do they go?”, the party tweeted from its official handle in Hindi.

CHC has CCTV surveillance, but it was not working at that time. Hence it would be difficult to ascertain the facts of the incident, an official said. (With inputs from agencies)