Family alleges newborn’s face eaten by animal; probe ordered
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who is also the state’s health minister, tweeted about the incident and ordered a probe.
Local administration in Gonda and the health department have begun a probe after family members of a newborn, who died shortly after birth at a government hospital, alleged that “half of the face of the child was eaten by an animal”, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the police also reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.
“Taking cognizance of the viral news on the media regarding the suspicious death of a newborn in CHC, Mujehna in Gonda, a team including the chief medical officer (CMO) has reached the spot and is investigating. A report will be submitted by evening, and action will be taken against the guilty,” Pathak tweeted.
According to the police, Saira Bano, wife of Siraj Ahmed, a resident of village panchayat Bachhaipur under Dhanepur police station, was admitted to the Mujehna community health centre at around 10 pm on Saturday with labour pain. On Sunday, at around 3 am, the woman gave birth to a boy, whose breathing was weak.
The hospital staff on duty shifted the newborn to another ward, saying that the child needed oxygen support. The family members were asked to move out.
According to the allegation made by the family, the hospital staff informed them in the morning that the newborn had died. “When we saw the body of the child, a part of his face was eaten by some animal,” read the police complaint.
Dhanepur police station’s station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Gupta said that the woman’s brother Mohd Harun has demanded action, accusing the hospital staff on night duty of negligence. SHO said after the written complaint by Harun, legal action has been initiated in the matter.
Meanwhile, district magistrate Ujjwal Kumar formed a two-member committee to investigate the matter. The CMO has also been included in the committee. “This is a very serious incident, and strict action will be taken against the guilty after getting the matter investigated,” the DM said.
Meanwhile, CMO Dr Rashmi Verma has also constituted a two-member investigation team at her level and called for an immediate report.
“The CHC staff had handed over the dead body to the family. They came back after some time, claiming that the body has been eaten by an animal. A post-mortem examination was being done, and a three-member team was also probing the entire matter,” said Dr AK Verma, additional chief medical officer (ACMO), Gonda.
Samajwadi Party hit out at the state government over the incident. “This is the shameful and horrific condition of government hospitals under Yogi (chief minister Yogi Adityanath). What do people do and where do they go?”, the party tweeted from its official handle in Hindi.
CHC has CCTV surveillance, but it was not working at that time. Hence it would be difficult to ascertain the facts of the incident, an official said.
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
