Farmer commits suicide as nagar panchayat digs up his orchard

KANPUR: A farmer allegedly committed suicide in his orchard on the outskirts of Rasulabad, in Kanpur dehat, after the Rasulabad nagar panchayat got his orchard dug up to take mud for some project in Kanpur dehat, his son Ankur Singh said in his police complaint.

Station house officer (SHO), Rasulabad, Pramod Kumar Shukla said police have lodged an FIR under section 306 of IPC. Further investigation was going on, he said.

Police have found a suicide note on the deceased, Ankur Singh said.

The farmer’s death enraged the locals, who thronged the orchard while protesting and demanded the arrest of those involved in the act that led to the farmer’s suicide.

Ankur said: “The executive officer of the panchayat Dinesh Shukla, senior clerk Amit Kumar, panchayat chairman Rajrani and her representative Aqeel Ahmed, in order to collect mud, not only dug up the entire open area in the orchard, but also damaged a number of trees.”

“My private property was dug up to 15 feet deep, dozens of trees were damaged. My father kept running from pillar to post for redressal but to no avail,” he said, adding that “my father was deeply tensed and committed suicide this morning in the orchard.”

The panchayat chairman and executive officer were not available for comment.

SHO Shukla said the body had been sent for autopsy.