lucknow news

Farmer injured in tiger attack in Lakhimpur

The farmer was working in his sugarcane field near Maheshpur range forests under south Kheri forest division on Tuesday when the tiger attacked him
Villagers have been asked to be on high alert and work in groups in their fields as movement of a tigress had been reported in the area in Lakhimpur. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

A 55-year-old farmer was injured when a tiger attacked him in his sugarcane field near Maheshpur range forests under south Kheri forest division, officials said.

“The farmer, identified as Harish Chandra, was applying fertilizers in his cane crop on Tuesday when the big cat attacked him. On hearing his screams, other farmers working in adjacent fields rushed to help following which the tiger ran away and hid in the sugarcane fields,” said range officer Naresh Pal Singh.

Singh said the injured farmer was rushed to Gola community health centre, where his condition was reported to be out of danger.

Local forest officials and special tiger protection force (STPF) men also rushed to the spot and combed the area.

Singh advised villagers to be on high alert and work in groups in their fields if necessary as movement of a tigress had been reported in the area.

