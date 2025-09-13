Faster, greener, smarter: UP city buses on 15-min intervals soon

Commuters in 15 major cities of Uttar Pradesh will soon get city buses at 15-minute intervals, a move aimed at modernising urban mobility and boosting public transport efficiency. The decision was taken by the Urban Transport Directorate during a high-level review on Friday. The Urban Transport Directorate also mandated the development of high-quality model bus stops along operational routes. (For representation)

Top municipal officials, special purpose vehicle (SPV) heads, and divisional representatives from cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Agra and Ghaziabad attended the meeting chaired by the director of the Urban Transport Directorate. The focus was on providing more frequent, reliable, and sustainable bus services for the growing urban population, according to an official release.

To ensure city-centric operations, buses will soon operate strictly within municipal limits, supporting compact and efficient transit systems in each urban zone. The initiative is expected to reduce commuter wait times and increase daily ridership, officials said.

Each city will form a joint committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, to identify suitable sites and ensure timely execution. With electric buses already operational in all 15 cities, the meeting laid special emphasis on EV infrastructure. Municipal corporations were directed to provide land without delay, highlighting the urgency to align public transport with the state’s sustainability goals, officials added.

Acknowledging the importance of performance and public satisfaction, the director stressed that bus operations must be smooth and punctual, especially with upcoming festivals likely to increase travel demand.