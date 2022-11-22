Fate of stray dogs on IIT-Kanpur campus in limbo

The raging debate over the fate of stray dogs has now reached IIT-Kanpur. The recent cases of dog bites on the campus have reportedly prompted a section of faculty members and college officials to demand the removal of every stray dog from the premises.

People on the other side of the debate alleged that the institute’s animal welfare cell had already decided to remove the dogs, and dog feeders were being harassed. “Dogs have been mysteriously disappearing from the campus,” they said.

Refuting the allegations, IIT-Kanpur director Prof Abhay Karandikar said: “We are not against stray dogs. We have an animal protection cell within the campus. The authorities have discussed the matter at length, and decided to let stray dogs stroll in the open areas such as gardens, but not near hostels.”

He noted that eight to 10 students had submitted a representation to Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) that they would like to continue feeding the dogs. “The AWBI team will be visiting the campus on Wednesday. We have 13 hostels where 9,000 students reside. Their safety is important. Dogs have also attacked peacocks on the campus.”

Meanwhile, dog lovers said if the institute goes ahead with its plan to ban canines from the campus, it will render 100-150 dogs without food and shelter during the winter.