Fatehgarh jail inmates gift national flags to sisters

Published on Aug 13, 2022 12:00 AM IST
The prisoners of this jail, engaged in making the flags for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, had decided to gift them to their sisters on their own. Jail officials, seeing over a thousand women with national flags in their hands, hurriedly provided the sticks and arranged a Tiranga Yatra.
Women taking out a Tiranga Yatra in Fatehgarh jail. They got the flags as gifts from their brothers in prison when they went to tie rakhi on Rakshabandhan. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

Kanpur: Prisoners of Fatehgarh Central Jail gifted the national flags they made to their sisters who had come to tie rakhi on their wrists on Friday.

The 1017 women then came out carrying the Tricolours, raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

Jail superintendent Bhimsen Mukund said the gesture of prisoners of gifting the flags to their sisters turned the atmosphere in the jail patriotic. ‘The feeling was so amazing that it cannot be described in words,” he said.

The prisoners of this jail, engaged in making the flags for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava, had decided to gift them to their sisters on their own.

Gayatri Devi, who came from Amritpur to meet her brother Vimal Singh, said Rakshabandhan became special for every woman. “When my brother gave me this flag, saying he had made the flags and was giving me one as a gift, strong emotions took over. He touched my feet before giving me the flag. I will hoist it on my house and preserve it forever as the most special thing I ever got,” she said.

Jail officials, seeing over a thousand women with national flags in their hands, hurriedly provided the sticks and arranged a Tiranga Yatra. The women came out of the jail chanting patriotic slogans and walked for about a kilometre.

