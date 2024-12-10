Menu Explore
Fatehpur admin demolish part of Noori mosque citing encroachment

ByHaider Naqvi
Dec 10, 2024 01:37 PM IST

The Fatehpur administration said the mosque committee was issued two notices regarding the encroachment

Kanpur: The Fatehpur district administration in Uttar Pradesh demolished a major part of the Noori Jama Masjid in Lalauli town on Tuesday after the mosque committee failed to remove the encroachment even after two notices were issued in that regard, officials said.

Two bulldozers were used to demolish the section of the mosque with a heavy police presence was deployed at the site.
The demolished section was constructed in the last three years to extend the mosque over the Banda-Bahraich road (State Highway 13), obstructing the proposed widening of the road.

According to the Fatehpur administration, the mosque management committee was issued two notices regarding the encroachment, on August 17 and December 24, 2023.

The committee had given an undertaking to remove the encroached portion itself. However, it later approached the high court, which scheduled a hearing for December 13.

The administration stated that the committee had not removed the encroached part, prompting the demolition with assistance from the Public Works Department, which maintains the highway.

Two bulldozers were used to demolish the section of the mosque. A heavy police presence was deployed at the site, but the entire demolition proceeded peacefully.

The story will be updated when the mosque committee responds to the latest development.

