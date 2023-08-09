A 52-year-old man was arrested, and his 17-year-old son was taken into custody by Amethi police on Wednesday for killing his teenage daughter, said senior police officials. Man arrested for killing daughter, minor son taken into custody for assisting him (Pic for representation)

They said the duo was booked under Indian Penal Code section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (unintentional killing).

Amethi circle officer (CO), Lallan Singh said the incident was held at a village under Peeparpur police station. He said the matter came to light when a video of the father and the son beating the girl in full public view had gone viral on August 5, a day after she had died under mysterious circumstances on August 4.

“Police tracked the video and discovered the incident of the girl being beaten up publicly in Dhammaur market on August 2 after finding her with a youth of another community. She was taken back home by the father and the son duo and two days later she died after which she was buried without informing anybody,” the CO said and added, “When cross-questioned, the girl’s family claimed that she died due to some illness”.

Singh said the girl’s body was exhumed on August 6 and sent for the postmortem examination during which it was found that she died due to head injury caused with a heavy and blunt object. He said the further investigation revealed that the father and the son duo had hit her with a blunt object that resulted in her death.

An FIR was registered at Peeparpur police station on the complaint of the village ‘Chowkidar’ (guard), he added.