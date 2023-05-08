Man kills son, commits suicide in Lucknow

A 42-year-old man strangled his six-year-old son and attempted to kill his eight-year-old daughter on Monday in the Gosainganj area of Lucknow. Afterwards, he committed suicide by hanging, police said.

Cops also recovered a suicide note from the house, in which Vinod had mentioned his wife’s suicide and being denied a share in the family’s ancestral land. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the wee hours of Monday, Vinod Yadav, a resident of Amethi town under the Gosainganj police station strangled his six-year-old son and thereafter tried to kill his eight-year-old daughter. However, she fainted and Vinod assumed she was dead. Thereafter, he committed suicide by hanging, informed Vineet Jaiswal, deputy police commissioner, Lucknow (South).

Later, when the girl regained consciousness, she rushed out of the house and informed neighbours.

After getting information, cops reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Cops also recovered a suicide note from the house, in which Vinod had mentioned his wife’s suicide and being denied a share in the family’s ancestral land.

It may be pointed out that Vinod’s wife had committed suicide last year and her body was recovered from a railway track.

