Feel blessed that my acting passion is helping others: Ravi

Lafangey Nawab and Shashank actor Ravi Sudha Choudhary chose the production route to become an actor. Already established in pharma industry, his itch toward the creative field made him make a switch.

“The route to become an actor is actually very hard and had I taken the theatre or audition way, it would have taken ages. So, I started with making films and in the process of shoots and workshops, I kept learning. Having seen my work, I got chance to work with other makers and am doing their projects as well,” says Ravi on his visit to Lucknow where he has shot four projects.

Hailing from Purania in Bihar, he tells us about his journey. “I started with production of Kashi to Kashmir directed by Sanoj Mishra which we shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, Srinagar and other cities. I did a character role in it to understand the nuances of acting. Then I did Lafangey… where I played an antagonist, gradually followed by Rasook and Luckywood — all of them different production houses.”

The actor-producer also plays the protagonist in yet-to-release film Shashank which is based on a struggling actor inspired by late Sushant Singh Rajput and was also shot in the state capital.

Ravi confesses that he started production to establish himself in acting but feels blessed that it’s benefiting other actors as well.

“It’s true that I started making films to become an actor but now realise that so many artistes and technicians are getting work and chance to showcase their skill. I agree that one needs to do theatre and train himself, but if you have the fire and desire then you can achieve things in shorter time which people take decades to get. I was 122 kgs and lost 50 kgs of weight in a bid to become an actor, I have worked very hard on myself and learnt everything on the way.”

His next web-film has also been shot in Lucknow, Sitapur, Kanpur, Mirzapur and Auraiya. “Film Sitapur: The City of Gangsters is inspired by real incidents that have happened in past.”

The actor and film maker says his project is not inspired by highly successful Mirzapur series. “The similarity is that we too have a name of a city and it’s in same genre but our story is completely different so is the treatment. The story revolves around student politics, crime, revenge and love which is common everywhere,” he says and adds that he will be back in city soon to shoot another project.