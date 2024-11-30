Menu Explore
Female staff must at pink toilets: UP Women’s Commission

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 30, 2024 10:56 PM IST

Aparna Yadav shared that many committee members found in their respective regions that several pink toilets were under lock and key

The UP State Commission for Women vice-chairperson, Aparna Yadav, on Saturday said that a proposal has been sent to the state government, seeking the appointment of only female workers at pink toilets across the state. This follows concerns raised during the commission’s monthly review meeting held on Friday, which was attended by all 25 members along with the deputy director of Women’s Welfare (women and children’s development department), Puneet Mishra.

An outside view of the first pink toilet for women, at Sector 50, in Noida (File)
An outside view of the first pink toilet for women, at Sector 50, in Noida (File)

“The fact that very often cleaning staff at pink toilets across the state are men was brought up significantly at the monthly review meeting we had at the Mahila Aayog office on Friday,” said Yadav. “The pink toilets have been established for the safety of women, so that women may feel comfortable using public toilets. We are hopeful that the state government will take action on this proposal as soon as possible,” she added.

Further, Yadav shared that many committee members found in their respective regions that several pink toilets were under lock and key. “Better facilities and monitoring in this area are also required, and will be looked into by the Commission,” said Yadav.

