Fiancé, five others get life for woman’s murder in Rampur

A court in Rampur has awarded life imprisonment to six persons for the kidnapping and murder of a woman in November 2018. The woman was called to a farmhouse, where she was said to have been murdered.

One of the six men was the woman’s fiancé. The court of additional district judge Ajay Kumar Dixit also found them guilty of destruction of evidence and slapped a fine of ₹35,000 on each of them.

The court observed that the murder was meticulously planned so that Jahangir could marry another woman.

The woman, Zainab alias Payal, daughter of Shahnawaz from Mohalla Darakht Kaith, Hammam Wali Gali, went missing on the evening of November 1, 2018. Her brother Rahil Khan later accused Jahangir, her fiancé, and three others of abducting her, additional district government counsel Pratap Singh Maurya said.

A missing person’s FIR was registered on November 13 at Nagar Kotwali police station on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Rahil Khan. Her body, hacked into three parts and buried, was recovered from a farmhouse near the Kosi river on November 27, 2018.

Police investigation revealed that Payal and Jahangir were engaged to be married, which was called off later when the latter decided to marry another woman. It was alleged that Payal was called to the farmhouse, where she was murdered.

During the trial, Rahil told the court that Payal’s opposition to Jahangir’s decision to marry another woman was the reason why the latter conspired with his associates to remove his sister.

As per the prosecution, Jahangir, father Tahir Khan, associates Imroz Khan, Nasir, Prabhjeet alias Sagar, and relative Danish, abducted Payal, murdered her, and buried her body near the Kosi river to erase evidence. Then, a case against all six accused under sections related to kidnapping, murder and destruction of evidence was registered.

The police investigation was completed and a charge sheet was filed within 40 days, after which the trial commenced. The prosecution presented 13 witnesses along with other material evidence before the court. On the basis of disclosures made by the accused during the investigation, the police recovered Payal’s body and conducted a post-mortem examination.