Fierce battle brewing up in Lucknow East bypoll

Another electoral battle is unfolding alongside the Lok Sabha polls in the Lucknow East assembly seat. The forthcoming Lucknow East assembly by-election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the INDIA bloc fielding strong candidates. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The BJP has nominated OP Srivastava, while Mukesh Singh Chauhan represents the INDIA bloc in the fight for the seat left vacant by the passing of Gopalji Tandon. The by-election, taking place amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, has gained added significance due to its timing, making it more than just a local race.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, a three-time corporator, is well-connected with the residents of the Indira Nagar area. Meanwhile, OP Srivastava has worked with the BJP and Sangh in various capacities.

“I am working on the ground, meeting every voter in a door-to-door campaign. My campaign is running on the ground, while the BJP contestant is still in the air, as if he has won the election in advance. However, I have met voters in Indira Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Vikas Nagar, and other areas and everyone wants a change,” said Mukesh Singh Chauhan.

“In my constituency, issues of waterlogging are haunting the residents, along with poor roads, absent streetlights, broken sewers, and open manholes, which have resulted in tragic incidents involving children. Many residents have complained that after the construction of sewer lines, the connections have not been provided yet with connecting chambers. Additionally, there are issues of encroachments, the absence of a government degree college, and inadequate government schools,” Chauhan said.

“If I am elected by voters, I will strive to make this Vidhan Sabha segment one of the best, just as I have transformed my ward into a model ward, elevating development work to new heights,” he added.

“Despite the high-profile national backdrop, the issues at the forefront of the Lucknow East by-election are rooted in local concerns. Residents are less focused on international and national policies and their focus is on basic infrastructural needs,” said Professor Manuka Khanna, head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.

She further said that road conditions, street lighting, and drainage were at the core of the candidates’ campaigns, highlighting the people’s desire for improvements in everyday life, indicating the difference between the issues of Vidhan Sabha elections and a Lok Sabha election.

OP Srivastava, the BJP candidate from Lucknow East, said, “For the BJP, it’s a test of our ability to maintain a stronghold in the assembly segment where we have traditionally performed well.

Highlighting BJP’s developmental achievements, Srivastava mentioned, “The BJP has undertaken development works that no other government was able to accomplish in the past. From constructing big flyovers to building giant nullahs, all major projects were completed during the BJP regime. The Outer Ring Road is now complete, and connectivity is not an issue. The BJP has demonstrated to the residents how development is achieved.”

Both candidates are vigorously campaigning to secure votes, amidst the prevailing political climate. Supporters from both sides are actively engaged in campaigning, contributing to the charged atmosphere. However, the primary focus remains on local issues, despite the by-election being held concurrently with the Lok Sabha polls.