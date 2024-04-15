Finally, Lucknow Zoo gets garbage-free entrance

On the directions of the divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, the Lucknow Zoo authorities have ensured that the area outside the Narhi main gate of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden will be made garbage free. HT Image

For a long time, the garbage dump located outside the Narhi Main Gate of the Lucknow Zoo had been causing concern to citizens, visitors, and zoo authorities, however, two days after Jacob instructed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to clean up the area, the area is now completely free of garbage.

The divisional commissioner and Lucknow Zoo director Aditi Sharma held a meeting on April 13 in which Jacob said, “Due to the presence of a dumping area in front of the Narhi main gate of the zoological park, the waste of stray animals also gets collected at the site.”

She had instructed the LMC to change the garbage collection system for this area, prompting them to schedule their clean ups for the afternoon. She also took up the matter of a closed drain, which had been blocked for construction purposes, contributing to dirty water accumulating in the area. She directed that these open holes in the drain be covered with slabs and better drains be constructed at the zoo.