 Finally, Lucknow Zoo gets garbage-free entrance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Finally, Lucknow Zoo gets garbage-free entrance

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 16, 2024 05:04 AM IST

For a long time, the garbage dump located outside the Narhi Main Gate of the Lucknow Zoo had been causing concern to citizens, visitors, and zoo authorities.

On the directions of the divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, the Lucknow Zoo authorities have ensured that the area outside the Narhi main gate of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden will be made garbage free.

HT Image
HT Image

For a long time, the garbage dump located outside the Narhi Main Gate of the Lucknow Zoo had been causing concern to citizens, visitors, and zoo authorities, however, two days after Jacob instructed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to clean up the area, the area is now completely free of garbage.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The divisional commissioner and Lucknow Zoo director Aditi Sharma held a meeting on April 13 in which Jacob said, “Due to the presence of a dumping area in front of the Narhi main gate of the zoological park, the waste of stray animals also gets collected at the site.”

She had instructed the LMC to change the garbage collection system for this area, prompting them to schedule their clean ups for the afternoon. She also took up the matter of a closed drain, which had been blocked for construction purposes, contributing to dirty water accumulating in the area. She directed that these open holes in the drain be covered with slabs and better drains be constructed at the zoo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On