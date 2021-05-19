Home / Cities / Lucknow News / FIR against 12 for killing dolphin in UP’s Sitapur; one arrested
lucknow news

FIR against 12 for killing dolphin in UP’s Sitapur; one arrested

An FIR has been lodged against 12 people in Hargaon area of Sitapur on Monday for catching and killing a rare fresh water dolphin from Sharda auxiliary canal on Sunday, police said
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:27 AM IST
HT Image

An FIR has been lodged against 12 people in Hargaon area of Sitapur on Monday for catching and killing a rare fresh water dolphin from Sharda auxiliary canal on Sunday, police said.

Fresh water dolphins are categorised as endangered species in the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) red book.

The FIR was lodged after a video of the incident started doing the rounds on social media, said superintendent of police of Sitapur Rakesh Prakash Singh adding that one Prithivi Sahu has been arrested and two teams have been formed to arrest the other accused.

He said a group of villagers in Hargaon area caught the dolphin from the auxiliary canal, which passes through the district and is used for fishing by the locals, in the fishing net and killed it.

“The villagers apparently divided the meat among themselves. However, one of the locals recorded the act which was later circulated widely on social media platforms and caught the attention of forest officials,” said the SP.

Based on the video evidence, local forest officials lodged the FIR at Hargaon Police station against 12 people who were booked under Wild life Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP