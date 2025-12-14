FIR against Nadwa seminary officials over violation of foreigner stay rules

Lucknow police have registered an FIR against senior officials of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama here for allegedly violating foreigner registration laws after a Philippine national stayed on campus for three days without authorities being informed. Representational image (Sourced)

The case, filed following intelligence from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), involves Mohammad Aron Sarip, a Philippine citizen who stayed at the institution’s hostel from November 30 to December 2, 2025.

According to the FIR filed at Hasan Ganj police station by sub-inspector Surendra Singh, Sarip stayed in Nadwa’s Mahadul Ali hostel while visiting another Philippine student, Mohammad Yasir, who resides there. During his stay, Sarip also visited various locations in Lucknow.

Police have alleged that the college administration failed to inform the local police station and the FRRO about the foreign national’s arrival and stay.

This came despite a notice issued by FRRO Lucknow to the institution on October 14, 2024, requiring immediate reporting of any activities related to foreign students or citizens, a senior official said.

According to an official source, Sarip came on a tourist visa but attended a Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi on December 3. He was scheduled to stay in India until December 28 but left on December 5 after he allegedly learned that FRRO and police officials were searching for him for visa violations.

The FIR states that no mandatory Form-C, used for reporting the arrival of a foreign visitor, was filed or sent to the authorities. The visitor’s entry was not recorded in the gate register maintained at the hostel’s main entrance.

Police have booked the college management under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, sections 318(4) for cheating and 61 for criminal conspiracy, along with Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and Section 7(1) of the Foreigners Act, 1946.