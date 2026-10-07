Bahraich , An FIR has been registered against nine named persons, including a district panchayat member, and around 100 unidentified people for allegedly obstructing a Ganesh idol immersion procession, making objectionable remarks and threatening participants with death here, officials said on Wednesday. FIR against nine named, 100 unidentified for obstructing Ganesh immersion process in UP

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

According to the police, the FIR was registered at Fakharpur police station on October 5 based on a complaint lodged by Omkar Nath, priest of the Shri Ram Janaki Temple in Madhavpur village.

The incident mentioned in the FIR allegedly took place on September 25.

Fakharpur Station House Officer Ram Kumar Rajbhar said the complainant alleged that people carrying a Ganesh idol installed at the temple for immersion as part of a traditional procession were stopped from proceeding further at Khalidpur.

The accused allegedly made objectionable remarks and abused those participating in the procession, besides threatening them with death, the SHO said.

Police were informed after the situation became tense and the idol was subsequently taken for immersion under police supervision, he said.

The FIR names Maulana Sarwar, Hasir Khan alias Namoon, Kalamuddin Ansari, Anil Mulla Qureshi and Sabit Ali among the nine accused, besides around 100 unidentified persons.

The case has been registered under sections 196 , 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Police said two accused, including Sabit Ali, were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

According to local residents, Sarwar is a district panchayat member, while Khan and Ansari are village heads. Qureshi is a village head's representative.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.