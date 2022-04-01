FIR lodged against AAP workers for protest in Prayagraj

Civil Lines police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against 30 workers of the Aam Admi Party (AAP), including Prayagraj district general secretary Sarvesh Yadav, for staging a protest at Subhas crossing in Civil Lines on March 31 against the violence at Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at New Delhi a day before.

A case had been registered sections 188, 147, 341 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sarvesh Yadav and other unidentified AAP workers, police said. Civil Lines police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Rakesh Chandra Sharma in his complaint said he was on patrol with his team when he saw that AAP leaders and workers were raising slogans against the government on March 31.

They also torched an effigy using some inflammable substance causing chaos at the busy Subhas Crossing in the heart of the city. The incident resulted in traffic chaos and many traders closed their shops. The AAP workers had not taken any permission for the protest and violated Section 144 of the CrPC, the complaint said.

On March 30, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of AAP national convenor Kejriwal in New Delhi against his remarks on “The Kashmir Files” film. Delhi police had registered a case in connection with the incident against unidentified people and a day after arrested eight people in this connection. It was in protest of the incident that the protest was staged in Prayagraj by AAP office bearers and workers.

AAP district unit general secretary Sarvesh Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was not able to digest the massive victory of AAP in the recently concluded Punjab assembly polls and so it was trying to create terror through violence. AAP workers staged a protest against the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Delhi and peacefully demanded arrest of BJP leader Tejaswi Surya in this connection.