Fire in house used as chemical factory, labourer dies

Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:50 AM IST

District magistrate SP Gangwar said Sushil had agricultural land in Unnao and his dependents would be provided ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh under the farmers’ insurance scheme

The DM directed officials to register an FIR against the factory operator, Pankaj Dixit, for illegally operating the factory in the residential area (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A labourer died after a fire broke out in a house that was being used as an illegal chemical factory near Bhagat Singh Engineering College on Mohaan road in Lucknow late on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Sushil, 40, a resident of Unnao. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, said officials.

District magistrate SP Gangwar said Sushil had agricultural land in Unnao and his dependents would be provided ex-gratia of 5 lakh under the farmers’ insurance scheme.

“As soon as the fire broke out, eight fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames and the situation was brought under control,” said Dhadhibal Tiwari, Para police station in-charge.

The DM directed officials to register an FIR against the factory operator, Pankaj Dixit, for illegally operating the factory in the residential area. He also asked the sub-divisional magistrate, Sadar, to file a case in the district magistrate court on behalf of the deceased’s wife under the Workmen’s Compensation Act.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
