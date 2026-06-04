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    Fire safety: 147 hotels in Lucknow lack NOC

    Nearly 147 hotels in Lucknow were recently served notice after faults were found during inspection by fire services department

    Published on: Jun 04, 2026 8:06 AM IST
    By Aakash Ghosh, LUCKNOW
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    Despite the state capital witnessing multiple fire incidents over the years, including the Levena Suites blaze that claimed four guest lives in September 2022, 147 hotels are still running without fire NOCs here, according to the fire services department’s records shared with HT. This number is about 50% of the hotels in the city, which has nine fire station areas.

    A hotel in a cramped lane in Lucknow. (HT Photo)
    A hotel in a cramped lane in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

    According to fire services department sources, all these 147 hotels, both large and small, were recently served notices after inspections revealed faulty implementation of fire safety norms.

    Fire services officials said these hotels, on which notices were served, are situated in congested areas and their kitchens lack proper ventilation systems.

    “Many of them were running in the basement. Faults were found in their entry/exit system. Many of the fire safety equipment were found to be either expired or faulty,” said a fire services official requesting anonymity.

    Ankush Mittal, Lucknow’s chief fire officer (CFO),

    said following the Delhi tragedy, a fresh inspection will be conducted in the city and strict action will be initiated against those flouting norms.

    PREVIOUS FIRE INCIDENTS

    April 14, 2024: A massive fire broke out at a Charbagh hotel. Ten visitors staying in an upper floor got stuck but were saved

    Jan 7, 2023: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a hotel on Sapru Marg in Hazratganj. Five people were trapped but rescued

    Jan 6, 2023: At least 10 employees sustained burns after a gas pipeline in the kitchen of a four-storey hotel near Phoenix Mall in Krishnanagar exploded

    Sept 5, 2022: Four people die and 11 others suffer burns in a major fire at Hotel Levana Suites in the Madan Mohan Malviya Marg area.

    Dec 9, 2022: A man charred to death and another sustains burns after a fire at an eating point in a hotel basement.

    April 30, 2022: A banquet hall gutted after a fire in a two-storey hotel in a narrow lane in the Lalbagh area.

    April 25, 2022: Four people have a narrow escape after a major fire in a showroom-cum-service centre on Ayodhya road

    April 13, 2022: 48 people have a narrow escape in a major fire in a prominent hotel in Vibhuti Khand

    April 13, 2022: Four families have a providential escape after a fire in a godown-cum- residence in a complex in Chowk

    • Aakash Ghosh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Aakash Ghosh

      Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata.Read More

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    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Fire Safety: 147 Hotels In Lucknow Lack NOC
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