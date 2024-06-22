Firozabad: A day after death of accused in jail, BSP, SP condemn incident

A day after violence broke out in some areas of UP’s Firozabad district following the death of an accused who had been in judicial custody since June 19 on the charges of stealing a motorcycle, leaders of various political parties condemned the incident and demanded swift action on Saturday. A motorcycle that was torched on June 21 night in Firozabad during a protest against the death of an inmate of the district jail. (HT file)

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati took to social media to condemn the incident while Samajwadi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman also visited the kin of the deceased. “The way a Dalit man lost his life while being in jail is a very sad incident. The state government should act against guilty police personnel and extend help to the aggrieved family,” Mayawati said in her post on X on Saturday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

She also questioned the case registered by Firozabad police against those who protested in connection with the incident and sought withdrawal of such cases. One Aakash, 28, residing within limit of Dakshin police station, was booked in a case of motorcycle theft on June 19 after a stolen motorcycle was recovered from him.

“Aakash was arrested and sent in judicial custody on the orders of the court. On June 20 night, his health deteriorated and he was attended by doctors at the district jail but when there was no improvement in his condition, he was shifted to the district hospital on June 21 where he died during treatment,” SSP Firozabad Saurabh Dixit had said on Friday.

Additional superintendent of police, Firozabad, Sarvesh Mishra said on Saturday, “A cheque of 5 lakh as compensation has been given to family of deceased by the district administration.” “Property was damaged during the protest by the anti-social elements and peace in the city was challenged. As such, cases are being registered against those anti-social elements who are to be identified,” Mishra added.

When asked about the complaint filed by the father of the deceased, the ASP said in a case of death in judicial custody, there is a legal provision for a magisterial enquiry.

Meanwhile, Aakash was cremated early on Saturday amid police security even as his wife alleged that atrocities by Firozabad police were being concealed in the name of judicial custody. She also demanded the arrest of guilty cops.

“My husband had been missing since June 17 and on June 19, I came to know about his arrest. Later, I came to know that he was in jail on June 20 and on June 21, we came to know about his death. I want justice,” she said while in tears at her residence in Nagla Pachiya near Humayunpur crossing in Firozabad.

After the violence broke our on Friday, police had to fire in the air as a protesting mob turned violent and allegedly burnt some half-a-dozen vehicles, including those of police, and pelted police with stone in which some police personnel were injured and were seen bleeding.

“A post-mortem examination has been conducted by a panel of doctors. The anti-social elements amongst protestors gathered after the death of the accused and resorted to violence but police brought things under control after use of light force,” the SSP said on Friday night.

Aakash’s family members, on coming to know of his death, alleged that he was beaten by the police following which he died. Local unit of the Bhim Army protested late on Friday evening and took out a procession and raised slogans after jamming a road in city when the anti-social element among the protestors turned violent and damaged vehicles.

Force from nearby police stations was called in affected area. DM Firozabad Ramesh Ranjan and SSP Saurabh Dixit also visited the spot.