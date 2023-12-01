Firozabad may be renamed as Chandra Nagar; govt to take final decision

AGRA Another city in Uttar Pradesh may be rechristened as the municipal corporation passed a proposal to rename Firozabad as Chandra Nagar after Raja Chandra Sen who once ruled the region during the Mughal period.

Firozabad is known for its bangle industry. (Pic for representation)

“Twelve members of the Firozabad Nagar Nigam executive committee participated in the voting process on the proposal on Thursday. Eleven of the corporators voted in its favour while one corporator Rehan from the Samajwadi Party was of the view that there was no need for such an exercise,” said Firozabad mayor Kamini Rathore, when contacted.

“The proposal will be taken up at the meeting of the Nagar Nigam board. On being passed in the Board meeting, expected to be held in a week or two, the proposal will be forwarded to the state government for approval,” said Rathore.

The Firozabad Zila Panchayat (a local body for governance in rural area of the district) had passed a similar proposal for renaming Firozabad as Chandra Nagar. The process finds its roots in the history of Firozabad, which was originally known as Chandra Nagar, after the name of Chandra Sen who ruled this region in the 16th century.

It is said that the city was later named Firozabad after Mughal Emperor Akbar’s commander Firoz Shah. Raja Todarmal, one of the Navaratnas of Akbar, was robbed of wealth and camels while he was going to perform ‘Pind Daan’ of his ancestors in Asafabad area.

Akbar became furious when Todar Mal informed him about the incident. Subsequently, the Mughal emperor sent commander Firoz Shah and busted the gang of robbers. When Shah camped there, the city was named as Firozabad, according to those aware about the history.

Earlier in July 2023, proposal presented by BJP corporator Sanjay Pandit for renaming Aligarh city as Harigarh was passed unanimously in the board meeting of the Aligarh Nagar Nigam and forwarded to the state government for approval.

The zila panchayat representing elected members from the rural belt had also passed a proposal to rename Aligarh as Harigarh in the past. The demand had support from senior BJP leaders and UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

