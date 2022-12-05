Firozabad MBBS student found hanging in hostel room

In a case of alleged suicide, a first-year MBBS student of the government medical college in Firozabad was found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday.

The youngster, who hailed from Firozabad, had to take a test and reportedly told his roommate to continue without him and that he would join him later. However, he didn’t show up for the test, and was found dead by his friends later, police said.

Soon, his fellow students launched an aggressive protest which continued throughout the night, after which a case was registered against five persons, including the college principal.

Local MLA Manish Asija also took up the matter with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who has asked principal secretary, medical education Alok Kumar to conduct a probe into the issue.

Meanwhile, the principal, warden and other staff of the medical college were booked under section 306 (abatement of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

“It was a very unfortunate incident and the matter was taken up with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak who has asked for probe to be conducted by principal secretary, medical education Alok Kumar so that true facts related to the matter can surface,” Asija said.

