First batch of UP’s special jamun exported to London

Jamwant,a special variety of black plum, with more than 90% flesh, that was produced by a farmer in Bithoor, Kanpur was exported to London
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Jamun (Photo: APEDA)

A special variety of the Indian blackberry (jamun) developed by the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, (CISH), Lucknow, has been exported to London.

“It’s a big breakthrough. Jamwant,a special variety of black plum, with more than 90% flesh, that was produced by farmers in Bithoor, Kanpur was exported to London. It’s perhaps its medicinal properties that made it popular in the European market where it is categorised as exotic,” said CISH director, Shailendra Rajan.

Rajan said the first batch of the fruit was sent in the first week of June by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (​APEDA).

According to Dr CB Singh, AGM of APEDA, UP jamun holds a lot of export potential, just like mango.

CISH officials said jamun has anti-diabetic properties. It contains high level of vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as bioactive compounds beneficial for human health. The bioactive compounds help in the improvement of heart health, digestion and gum health. Due to its numerous health benefits, some enthusiasts enjoy the pulp and then grind the seeds to consume the powder as asupplement.

At the start of the season, jamun is the most expensive indigenous fruit on the market and sells for as much as 300 per kilogramme.

