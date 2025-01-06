First three quarters of 2024-25 :U.P’s tax collections up 11.2%, non-tax revenue increases 36.4%

The Uttar Pradesh government has collected a total tax revenue of ₹1.52 lakh crore in the first three quarters of the financial 2024-25, an increase of about 11.2% against the collections of ₹1.37 lakh crore made under the same head in the same period in 2023-2024. Its non-tax earnings are up by 36.4% during the same period. The state government’s revenue collections also increased by ₹ 977.14 crore in December 2024 against earnings made in the same month in 2023 (For representation only)

The state government’s tax revenue collection was 77.3% of the target ( ₹1.96 lakh crore) for the same period and 56.4% of the annual tax collection target ( ₹2.70 lakh crore).

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who released the data on the state government’s revenue collection, said the state’s financial situation has improved considerably following a consistent increase in collections. The state government has also enforced financial discipline on all fronts, he said, adding that it has also taken care of people’s welfare. Uttar Pradesh was imposing lower VAT (Value Added Tax) as against the tax being realised in most other states, he said.

A breakup of the state government’s tax earnings in the first three quarters (April 1 to December 31) indicates that it collected a sum of ₹84,030.61 crore as state tax (GST and VAT). This included ₹61,734.84 crore from Goods and Services Tax (including SGST and IGST), ₹34,545.03 crore from excise, ₹22,772.05 crore from stamps and registration, ₹8,385.57 crore from transport, ₹2258.63 crore from energy and ₹324.63 crore from land revenue. The state government collected a non-tax revenue of ₹9434.53 crore from April 1 to December 31, 2024 against ₹6918.73 crore collected in the same period in 2023. The state government’s revenue collections also increased by ₹977.14 crore in December 2024 against earnings made in the same month in 2023. It collected ₹17,605.32 crore as tax and non-tax revenue in December 2024 against ₹16,628.18 crore in 2023.

Though the state government’s tax collections in December 2024 were up under all other heads, the earnings from transport were down by ₹104.21 crore in the month against collections made under the head in 2023.