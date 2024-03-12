Five dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Ghazipur

Five people were killed and several others injured after a bus caught fire after coming into contact with a high-tension wire in the Maradah area of Ghazipur district on Monday afternoon, police said. (For representation)

The bus, with over 25 persons onboard, was on its way to Mahahar temple in Ghazipur from Kopaganj in Mau district, they said. At Mardah, the bus came into contact with a loose hanging wire. The passengers panicked, and many of them jumped off the bus, the officials added.

The incident site is around 800 metres away from the Mardah police station in Ghazipur district.

After being informed of the incident by locals, district magistrate Aryaka Akhauri and superintendent of police Omvir Singh rushed to the spot along with a forensic team and other experts. The rescued passengers were rushed to the district hospital, where they were still under treatment, the officials added.

SP Singh said five persons died in the incident, and further investigation into it was underway. Eleven people were feared injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He instructed officials concerned to provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the severely injured. He also instructed for free and good treatment of the injured.

“The loss of lives in an accident in Ghazipur district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, power minister AK Sharma has suspended three officials of the electricity department for their alleged negligence. (With PTI inputs)