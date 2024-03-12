 Five dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Ghazipur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Five dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Ghazipur

Five dead, several injured after bus catches fire in Ghazipur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 12, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The bus, with over 25 persons onboard, was on its way to Mahahar temple in Ghazipur from Kopaganj in Mau district, they said. At Mardah, the bus came into contact with a loose hanging wire.

Five people were killed and several others injured after a bus caught fire after coming into contact with a high-tension wire in the Maradah area of Ghazipur district on Monday afternoon, police said.

(For representation)
(For representation)

The bus, with over 25 persons onboard, was on its way to Mahahar temple in Ghazipur from Kopaganj in Mau district, they said. At Mardah, the bus came into contact with a loose hanging wire. The passengers panicked, and many of them jumped off the bus, the officials added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The incident site is around 800 metres away from the Mardah police station in Ghazipur district.

After being informed of the incident by locals, district magistrate Aryaka Akhauri and superintendent of police Omvir Singh rushed to the spot along with a forensic team and other experts. The rescued passengers were rushed to the district hospital, where they were still under treatment, the officials added.

SP Singh said five persons died in the incident, and further investigation into it was underway. Eleven people were feared injured.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the deceased. He instructed officials concerned to provide financial assistance of 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and 50,000 to the severely injured. He also instructed for free and good treatment of the injured.

“The loss of lives in an accident in Ghazipur district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, power minister AK Sharma has suspended three officials of the electricity department for their alleged negligence. (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On