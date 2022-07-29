Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted

The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including district magistrates of five districts. District Magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma has been made divisional commissioner, Prayagraj while S Rajlingam is the new district magistrate of Varanasi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur.

Rajendra Pratap Singh has been made the divisional commissioner, Chitrakoot. Sanjay Kumar has been made the managing director, UP State Roadways Transport Corporation. Sanjay Goel will be the new divisional commissioner, Jhansi. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur.

Mridula Chaudhary has been made project administrator, Greater Sharda Assistant Command Area Development Authority. Besides, Sudha Verma has been made joint state election commissioner. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.

A state government officer said 1987 batch UP cadre IAS officer Renuka Kumar serving on the post of secretary, ministry of minority affairs, who was repatriated to her parent cadre on Thursday will get posting soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}