A minor girl was gang raped by five men, one of whom was her friend, in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow, police said on Tuesday, adding all the accused had been arrested. Five held for gangrape of minor girl; police accused of negligence

While the incident took place on May 3, a police investigation was launched after a complaint against the incident was lodged on Monday night, police said

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

All the accused--Himanshu Soni, 19; Sahil, 18; Anil Kumar, 22; Wahid, 19 and Samir, 19—are from Lucknow and were arrested near the clock tower in the Hussainabad area of the city. Charges under IPC sections 376D (gang rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 328 (causing harm by administering a harmful substance), and relevant sections of the POSCO Act had been slapped on them, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-West Durgesh Kumar.

The survivor’s age is said to be around 16 years and her father is a daily wager.

Out of the five men, she was friends with Himanshu who tricked here into going out with him for shopping in the evening of May 3. He and his friends then took her to a garage after feeding her spurious biriyani, police said.

The girl was later abandoned near a temple near her house.

Meanwhile, the girl’s family was accusing the police of not registering the case when they were informed of the incident earlier. Her sister said police at the Gaughat outpost under Thakurganj station initially forced her family to settle with a compromise. There were seven people involved in the crime, she alleged.