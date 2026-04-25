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Five killed after SUV collides with truck in UP’s Mau district: Police

The impact was so severe that the SUV’s front section was completely mangled, trapping all the occupants inside

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 09:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Five people were killed when a SUV collided with a trailer after crashing into a divider near Kusumha Basharatpur on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi four-lane highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district during the early hours on Saturday, police said.

Both vehicles involved in the crash have been removed from the road. (Representative file photo)

According to police, Vinay Srivastava (60), a resident of Ranidiha in Gorakhpur district, had traveled to Ranchi, Jharkhand, with his family members for his daughter’s wedding in an SUV. After the wedding ceremony had concluded, Vinay, his wife, Archana Srivastava (58), and their only son, Kritarth Srivastava (27), with two drivers Purushottam (47), Nitish (46) on board the SUV en route their home in Gorakhpur from Ranchi. The family’s pet dog was also inside the car.

Also Read: 3 charred to death in Rajasthan accident; DNA tests to establish identities

According to police, the vehicle reached near Kusumha Basharatpur where the driver, Purushottam, dozed off due to which the SUV went out of control. It first crashed into a road divider and then veered into the opposite lane, where it collided with a trailer. The impact was so severe that the SUV’s front section was completely mangled, trapping all the occupants inside.

 
uttar pradesh road safety
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Five killed after SUV collides with truck in UP’s Mau district: Police
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Five killed after SUV collides with truck in UP’s Mau district: Police
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