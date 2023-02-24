Five killed, many injured in U.P.’s Meerut cold storage blast

At least five workers died and 12 others were injured after the roof of a cold storage collapsed following a blast there in Daurala area of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district on Friday, police said.

Many workers present there got trapped under the debris while a few others managed to escape. (PTI photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The injured workers have been admitted to hospitals and rescue operation is still ongoing to trace others feared trapped under the debris,” said Abhishek Kumar Patel, circle officer of Daurala area, who confirmed five deaths.

“Initial reports said the blast occurred in the cold storage’s boiler but circumstantial evidence indicated it might have happened in the refrigerator. Further evidence is being collected to ascertain as to where the blast occurred,” he added. “However, exact number of workers present there at the time of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” the cop said.

The cold storage is said to be owned by former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Chandraveer Singh. As per the eyewitnesses, the incident took place at around 3.30 pm. Many workers present there got trapped under the debris while a few others managed to escape. Meanwhile, ammonia gas also got leaked from the cold storage which created a chaos in the area and even local residents ran to protect themselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officials, including the divisional commissioner, the district magistrate and the SSP, rushed to the spot after getting information. JCB machines were pressed to remove the debris to rescue trapped workers and ambulances from district and private hospitals were also called in to take the injured to hospitals.