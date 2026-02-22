Five Lucknow community health centres along highways to be trauma care support centres

Aiming to give timely medical aid to road accident victims, the health department is set to upgrade five community health centres (CHCs) along highways in Lucknow to trauma care support centres. Currently, these CHCs lack adequate treatment facilities and patients are often referred to district hospitals or higher centres. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

These CHCs, located in Mohanlalganj, Sarojininagar, Gosaiganj, Kakori, and Chinhat, will offer round-the-clock treatment, including a five-bed intensive care unit (ICU) each and skilled specialists.

However, with the proposed upgrade, accident victims will receive immediate medical attention, including X-ray and other testing facilities, which are currently unavailable after dusk.

Dr NB Singh, Lucknow’s chief medical officer (CMO), said the CHCs will be converted to trauma care support centres within the next one-and-a-half to two months.

“We have requested resources and budget for this initiative, and we’re expecting to receive the funds soon,” he said.

The move is part of the Central government’s Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme-2025, which aims to provide prompt and free treatment to those injured in road accidents.

The scheme will cover treatment costs up to ₹1.5 lakh, and accident victims will be treated free of charge in both government and listed private hospitals.

The health department has listed approximately 82 hospitals in the district, including major hospitals along Kanpur Road, Ayodhya Road, Sitapur Road, and other highways, staffed with orthopedic surgeons, physicians, and neurosurgeons.

Dr Singh stated that the District Road Safety Committee will cover the cost of treating road accident victims, ensuring that those in need receive timely medical aid.

For patients injured in road accidents, the committee under Raah Veer Yojna will provide ₹5,000- ₹25,000 for their treatment at listed hospitals, while critically injured patients facing a life risk will receive seven-day treatment at these hospitals up to ₹1.5 lakh.