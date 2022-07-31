Five more diarrhoea patients identified in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar, medicated

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jul 31, 2022 01:12 AM IST
Health teams identified five more patients of diarrhoea in Gajaharapurwa locality, in Vikas Nagar sector-8, on Saturday
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Health teams identified five more patients of diarrhoea in Gajaharapurwa locality, in Vikas Nagar sector-8, on Saturday.

“In all, 116 houses were surveyed door-to-door by our health staff. Five patients of diarrhoea were identified and given medicine. None of them required hospitalisation,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the office of chief medical officer of Lucknow.

During the day, nine patients from the locality who were admitted to BRD Hospital over the past two days were discharged. Till now, 21 patients have been admitted to the hospital and 15 have been discharged, according to the health department.

A medical team is camping in the area and providing ORS and other medicines to those ill. Health experts said that people should contact the medical team immediately if they feel sick.

“In case residents feel ill, they should immediately contact the medical team and avoid any kind of self-medication. This will help in speedy recovery,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The medical team will camp in the locality till next week and stay more if required, said health officials.

