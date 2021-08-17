Five new cases take Balua village Covid-19 tally to 22

The detection of five more Covid-19 cases in Balua village located in Campeerganj tehsil area of Gorakhpur district on Tuesday took the tally of the total positive cases in the village to 22.

“Among the five fresh cases, the Gorakhpur district health department has not been able to trace the two people who have submitted wrong addresses and mobile numbers. The samples of the other three have been sent to the BRD Medical College laboratory for re-testing,” said Gorakhpur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sudhakar Pandey.

“The data of the positive cases, who are residents of Gorakhpur district, was forwarded by the Dhani community health centre located in Maharajganj district. In view of the increase in the positive cases, the health department has launched an intensive sample testing, contact tracing and vaccination drive in the villages located in Campeerganj tehsil area,” the CMO added.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 27 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state in last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases to 420. One death was reported at Prayagraj district that took the total death tally in the state to 22,786. In the last 24 hours, 24 patients also recovered which took the recovery tally to 16,85,785.